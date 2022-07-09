FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,260,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of JBI opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

