FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,960,000 after buying an additional 991,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,567,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 1,692,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,060.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,419,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

