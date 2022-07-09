FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1,460.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,267,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.75 and a beta of 1.33. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Allegheny Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.