FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $264,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 452,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.