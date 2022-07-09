FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 351 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,862,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $346,359. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

