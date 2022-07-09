FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

