Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

NYSE:F opened at $11.62 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.