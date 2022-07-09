Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.83

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

