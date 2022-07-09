Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $242.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

