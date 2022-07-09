General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in General Mills by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

