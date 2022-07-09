Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Gary W. Mize Sells 15,260 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $38,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,222 shares in the company, valued at $415,481.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

