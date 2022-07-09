Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Gary W. Mize Sells 15,260 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $38,607.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,222 shares in the company, valued at $415,481.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GEVO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gevo (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.