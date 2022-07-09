GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

