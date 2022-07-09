Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $139,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $296.47 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

