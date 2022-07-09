Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 163,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 436,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

