Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.