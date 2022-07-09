Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 994 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.