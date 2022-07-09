Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

