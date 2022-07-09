Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,179 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $263.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.67. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.