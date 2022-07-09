Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $316.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.22. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.