Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

