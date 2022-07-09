Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.47 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

