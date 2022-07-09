Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

