HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

DINO stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.