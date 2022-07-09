Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

