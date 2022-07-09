HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $27,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.