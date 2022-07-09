Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

