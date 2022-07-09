Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.31 and a 200-day moving average of $475.19. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

