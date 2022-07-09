Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Zscaler by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

