Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.