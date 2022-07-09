Ieq Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 223,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,869,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $415.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

