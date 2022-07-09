IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.84

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 18350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

