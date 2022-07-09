Index Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 99,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.84.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.