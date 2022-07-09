Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 17600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$70.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

