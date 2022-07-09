Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $1,132,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,907,511 shares in the company, valued at $108,041,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $56.26 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

