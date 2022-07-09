iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 97,748 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.56 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

