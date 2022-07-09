iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI opened at $118.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.