iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

