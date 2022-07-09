iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $81.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

