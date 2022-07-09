iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.