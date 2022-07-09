iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $305,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

