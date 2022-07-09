James Investment Research Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 136.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

