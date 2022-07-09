Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,740 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

