Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $404.53 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.