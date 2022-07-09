Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.47.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.