Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

