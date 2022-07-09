Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 95,894 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,941,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

