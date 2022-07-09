Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,955 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

