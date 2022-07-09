Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
