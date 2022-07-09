Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after purchasing an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

