Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

VNQ opened at $92.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

